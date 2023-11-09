Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings
It's Week 10 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you've come to the right place!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 10
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|140.7
|17.6
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|130.7
|14.5
|8.9
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|124.7
|15.6
|6.9
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|110.4
|13.8
|7.4
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|108.5
|12.1
|5.6
|George Kittle
|49ers
|94.5
|11.8
|5.4
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|92.4
|11.6
|7.6
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|91
|10.1
|5.8
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|90
|11.3
|6.2
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|86.2
|9.6
|4.7
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|82.8
|10.4
|5.4
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|80.4
|10.1
|6.4
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|80.3
|10
|5.8
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|77.9
|9.7
|5.6
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|76.5
|8.5
|5.9
|David Njoku
|Browns
|73.9
|9.2
|5.6
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|72.7
|8.1
|4.6
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|70.4
|8.8
|4.8
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|62.7
|7
|4.4
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|57.9
|7.2
|4.4
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|55.3
|6.9
|4.4
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|54.6
|6.1
|4.8
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|51.7
|7.4
|6.1
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|50.1
|7.2
|3.6
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|47.4
|5.9
|2.6
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
