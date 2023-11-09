Thursday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) and Elon Phoenix (0-1) squaring off at Schar Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Buccaneers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Elon, North Carolina

Venue: Schar Center

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 70, Elon 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-4.0)

East Tennessee State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Elon Performance Insights

At 65.4 points scored per game and 71.6 points conceded last season, Elon was 326th in college basketball offensively and 227th on defense.

On the glass, the Phoenix were 270th in the country in rebounds (30.1 per game) last season. They were 288th in rebounds allowed (32.8 per game).

Last season Elon was ranked 249th in the country in assists with 12.2 per game.

Last year the Phoenix were 237th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 13th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.2%).

Elon was the 12th-worst team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (9.1 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

Last season, Elon took 40.2% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.6% of Elon's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.4% were 2-pointers.

