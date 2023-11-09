Elon vs. East Tennessee State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) face the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Tennessee State vs. Elon matchup.
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Tennessee State (-2.5)
|141.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|East Tennessee State (-2.5)
|140.5
|-152
|+124
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Elon put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Phoenix covered the spread nine times last year (9-12 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.
- Buccaneers games went over the point total nine out of 27 times last season.
