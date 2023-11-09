How to Watch Elon vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) face the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers gave up to their opponents (43.6%).
- Last season, Elon had a 6-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Buccaneers ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Phoenix ranked 280th.
- The Phoenix's 65.4 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 69 the Buccaneers gave up to opponents.
- Elon went 6-5 last season when it scored more than 69 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Elon scored 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.8.
- At home, the Phoenix conceded 70.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- Elon drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Schar Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/17/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
