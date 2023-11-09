The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) square off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 52.9 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 56.7 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

Last year, the Pirates averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).

When East Carolina totaled more than 63.4 points last season, it went 16-1.

Last season, the Pirates had a 25.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 27.3% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.

The Spartans shot at a 25.7% clip from the field last season, 17.0 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

