The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) face the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up 19.0 more points per game last year (70.0) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (51.0).

When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 10-0.

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 63.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers allowed.

When Duke scored more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.

The Chanticleers' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils given up to their opponents (37.6%).

