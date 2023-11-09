Thursday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-56 win as our model heavily favors Duke.

The Blue Devils won their last game 83-53 against Richmond on Monday.

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 80, Coastal Carolina 56

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game last season (posting 63.6 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and allowing 51 per contest, second in college basketball) and had a +415 scoring differential.

In conference matchups, Duke tallied fewer points per game (60.2) than its season average (63.6).

The Blue Devils scored 68.1 points per game last year at home, which was 4.6 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

Duke gave up 50.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.7 more points than it allowed in road games (50.2).

