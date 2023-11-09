North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Catawba County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tabernacle Christian School at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.