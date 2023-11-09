Thursday's contest that pits the Coppin State Eagles (0-1) against the Campbell Camels (1-0) at Physical Education Complex has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 57-55 in favor of Coppin State. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Camels are coming off of a 108-37 win over North Carolina Wesleyan in their last outing on Monday.

Campbell vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Campbell vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 57, Campbell 56

Campbell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Camels had a +175 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They put up 58.2 points per game to rank 306th in college basketball and allowed 52.5 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

At home, the Camels scored 62.9 points per game last season, 8.3 more than they averaged on the road (54.6).

In 2022-23, Campbell gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (49.2) than on the road (53.0).

