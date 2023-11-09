Will Adam Thielen find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears play in Week 10 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Thielen has 62 receptions on 76 targets, with a team-leading 610 yards receiving (76.3 per game) and four TDs.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0

