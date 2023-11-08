North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school basketball action in Wake County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
