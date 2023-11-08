How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs averaged 17.2 more points per game last year (77) than the Tar Heels allowed (59.8).
- When Gardner-Webb allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 19-0.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were only two more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (66.9).
- When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.
- The Tar Heels made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.1 percentage points lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (58.7%).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 40.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 36.8% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/15/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Carmichael Arena
