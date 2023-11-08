North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harding University High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
