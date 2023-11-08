Knicks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (3-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|224.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, one New York contest has gone over 224.5 points.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 206.9 points, 17.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Knicks have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- This season, New York has been favored three times and won two of those games.
- New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played six games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 240.4, 15.9 more points than this game's total.
- San Antonio is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info
Knicks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|1
|14.3%
|104.4
|219
|102.4
|228.3
|220.9
|Spurs
|6
|85.7%
|114.6
|219
|125.9
|228.3
|228.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks record 21.5 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Spurs allow (125.9).
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow.
- When it scores more than 102.4 points, San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|4-3
|0-0
|1-6
|Spurs
|3-4
|1-1
|6-1
Knicks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Knicks
|Spurs
|104.4
|114.6
|29
|14
|1-0
|3-3
|1-0
|3-3
|102.4
|125.9
|2
|29
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
