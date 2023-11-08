The North Carolina Tar Heels will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 77.0 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb had a 19-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • Last year, the Tar Heels recorded just 2.0 more points per game (68.9) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (66.9).
  • When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.
  • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 17.1% lower than the 58.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents hit.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs shot at a 40.6% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
11/11/2023 Elon - Paul Porter Arena
11/15/2023 Richmond - Paul Porter Arena

