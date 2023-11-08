How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 77.0 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb had a 19-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Tar Heels recorded just 2.0 more points per game (68.9) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (66.9).
- When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 17.1% lower than the 58.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shot at a 40.6% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/11/2023
|Elon
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
