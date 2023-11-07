North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanderson High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. David's High School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.