Tuesday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (0-0) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at Crisler Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-65 in favor of Michigan, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 7.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 78, UNC Asheville 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-12.8)

Michigan (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

UNC Asheville put up 74.4 points per game (114th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 69.1 points per contest (146th-ranked).

With 31.7 boards per game, the Bulldogs were 183rd in the nation. They allowed 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

UNC Asheville delivered 12.7 assists per game, which ranked them 204th in the nation.

The Bulldogs averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (311th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Bulldogs ranked seventh-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.8%. They ranked 125th in college basketball by draining 7.8 treys per contest.

UNC Asheville ceded 6.2 threes per game last season (51st-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 29.7% three-point percentage (12th-best).

Last season UNC Asheville took 62.6% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.4% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).

