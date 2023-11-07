The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) battle the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, five percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

UNC Asheville went 19-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished 256th.

The Bulldogs' 74.4 points per game last year were only 4.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.

UNC Asheville went 19-2 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

UNC Asheville averaged 79.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 63.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).

At home, UNC Asheville made 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule