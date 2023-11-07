Tuesday's game between the Furman Paladins (0-0) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Furman squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

Last season, the Bulldogs went 12-19 in the season.

UNC Asheville vs. Furman Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 66, UNC Asheville 58

UNC Asheville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 5.3 points per game last season with a -165 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.4 points per game (319th in college basketball) and allowed 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

In conference play, UNC Asheville put up fewer points (55.1 per game) than it did overall (57.4) in 2022-23.

The Bulldogs scored 59.2 points per game at home last season, and 54.9 on the road.

At home, UNC Asheville allowed 57.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 67.8.

