Should you bet on Sebastian Aho to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Aho has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

