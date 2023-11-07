MAC opponents will do battle when the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) battle the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Buffalo?

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 25, Buffalo 20

Ohio 25, Buffalo 20 Ohio has a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The Bobcats are 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Buffalo has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Bulls have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+7)



Buffalo (+7) Against the spread, Ohio is 4-4-0 this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

In Buffalo's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Three of Ohio's games this season have gone over Tuesday's total of 44 points.

In the Buffalo's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's total of 44.

The over/under for the matchup of 44 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio (21.8 points per game) and Buffalo (24.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 44.8 50.3 Implied Total AVG 28.6 28.8 28.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 51.3 51.5 Implied Total AVG 31 29.8 32 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

