Tuesday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and Charlotte 49ers (0-0) matching up at Reynolds Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Wolfpack went 20-12 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

NC State vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 79, Charlotte 53

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball). They had a +264 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

With 65.2 points per game in ACC matchups, NC State averaged 5.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.8 PPG).

Offensively the Wolfpack played better when playing at home last season, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

NC State ceded 59.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.6 when playing on the road.

