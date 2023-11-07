North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Johnston County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roxboro Community High School at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.