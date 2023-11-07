Should you bet on Jack Drury to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • Drury is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • Drury has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are giving up 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

