When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jaccob Slavin light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Slavin has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

