North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forsyth Country Day School at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. David's High School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
