How to Watch the Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans battle the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up 10.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (63.6).
- When South Carolina Upstate allowed fewer than 62.3 points last season, it went 9-8.
- Last year, the 62.3 points per game the Wildcats put up were only 1.1 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
- When Davidson put up more than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-4.
- The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field last season, 13.7 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot at a 25.7% clip from the field last season, 22.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/11/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
