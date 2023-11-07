Tuesday's contest features the Davidson Wildcats (0-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) matching up at John M. Belk Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-51 win for heavily favored Davidson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 14-16 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 73, South Carolina Upstate 51

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 1.3 points per game last season (posting 62.3 points per game, 237th in college basketball, while allowing 63.6 per outing, 159th in college basketball) and had a -38 scoring differential.

Davidson's offense was more effective in A-10 games last season, scoring 67.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.3 PPG.

Offensively the Wildcats played worse when playing at home last year, posting 63 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game on the road.

Davidson gave up 62.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.