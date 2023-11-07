How to Watch the Charlotte vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: ACCN
Charlotte vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers' 62.0 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
- Charlotte had a 9-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack recorded were just 2.6 more points than the 49ers gave up (68.2).
- NC State had a 13-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field, 8.7% lower than the 37.9% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/14/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
