When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brady Skjei score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Skjei's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.