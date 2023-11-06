Monday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) going head to head against the Wofford Terriers (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-59 victory as our model heavily favors Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons went 17-17 a season ago.

Wake Forest vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 69, Wofford 59

Wake Forest Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demon Deacons put up 59.9 points per game last season (277th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per contest (71st in college basketball). They had a -7 scoring differential.

Wake Forest put up 55.4 points per game last year in conference games, which was 4.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.9).

The Demon Deacons averaged 64.4 points per game last year at home, which was 9.7 more points than they averaged away from home (54.7).

Wake Forest surrendered 55.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.9 in away games.

