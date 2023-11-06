The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Wofford Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up 9.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Demon Deacons gave up (60.1).

Wofford had a 10-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 5.1 fewer points per game (59.9) than the Terriers gave up (65.0).

Wake Forest went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.

Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 35.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.

The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Demon Deacons allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Wake Forest Schedule