How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Wofford Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Wake Forest vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers put up 9.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Demon Deacons gave up (60.1).
- Wofford had a 10-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.
- Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 5.1 fewer points per game (59.9) than the Terriers gave up (65.0).
- Wake Forest went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.
- Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 35.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.
- The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Demon Deacons allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/15/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
