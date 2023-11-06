The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites against the Elon Phoenix (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The point total in the matchup is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -19.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

In 22 of 30 games last season, Wake Forest and its opponents combined to score more than 141.5 points.

Wake Forest games had an average of 150.4 points last season, 8.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Wake Forest won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Wake Forest's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Elon's .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record).

Wake Forest vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 22 73.3% 76.6 142 73.8 145.4 147 Elon 8 30.8% 65.4 142 71.6 145.4 139.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

Last year, the Demon Deacons scored five more points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix allowed (71.6).

Wake Forest went 14-5 against the spread and 13-7 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. Elon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 16-14-0 2-0 18-12-0 Elon 10-16-0 2-0 8-18-0

Wake Forest vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Elon 13-3 Home Record 5-9 4-8 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.