The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Elon Phoenix on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Elon Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-19.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-19.5) 141.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Elon Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wake Forest won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 18 Demon Deacons games last season went over the point total.

Elon covered 10 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

A total of eight of the Phoenix's games last year hit the over.

