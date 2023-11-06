How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) battle the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Wake Forest vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Phoenix allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Wake Forest had a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Phoenix ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Demon Deacons averaged 5.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).
- Wake Forest went 13-7 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged in road games (74.4).
- The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 in road games.
- In terms of total threes made, Wake Forest performed worse at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game, compared to 10.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.2% mark in road games.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Elon
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|TD Arena
