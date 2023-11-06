The Queens Royals (0-0) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) at Cam Henderson Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5 points.

Queens vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -5.5 158.5

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 158.5 points 11 of 27 times.

The average over/under for Royals contests last year was 152.3, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Royals were 14-13-0 against the spread last year.

Queens was underdogs in 13 games last season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

The Royals were 1-5 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Queens vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 10 34.5% 81.8 159.5 71.3 145.9 150.6 Queens 11 40.7% 77.7 159.5 74.6 145.9 149.9

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 77.7 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.

Queens put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 15-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.3 points.

Queens vs. Marshall Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 14-7 15-14-0 Queens 14-13-0 4-2 15-12-0

Queens vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Queens 15-2 Home Record 8-5 9-5 Away Record 7-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

