The Queens Royals take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Cam Henderson Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Queens matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Marshall Betting Trends (2022-23)

Queens went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

The Royals covered the spread four times last season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Marshall put together an 18-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Thundering Herd games last season went over the point total.

