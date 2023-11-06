The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) square off against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Radford Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

North Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents knocked down.

North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 251st.

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).

North Carolina had an 18-8 record last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

At home, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).

North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

