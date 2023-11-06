How to Watch NC State vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- NC State went 14-1 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolfpack finished 54th.
- Last year, the Wolfpack put up just 3.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).
- When NC State scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 17-0.
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively NC State fared better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.
- The Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- NC State drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|PNC Arena
