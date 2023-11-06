The Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
  • Last season, N.C. A&T had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Aggies ranked 215th.
  • The Aggies scored just 1.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Panthers gave up (69.7).
  • When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, N.C. A&T went 9-7.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison

  • N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).
  • At home, N.C. A&T drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

