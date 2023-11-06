How to Watch the High Point vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers battle the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up.
- High Point had a 14-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
- Last year, the Hokies put up 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.
- Virginia Tech went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.
- The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (55.7%).
- The Panthers' 51% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Lees-McRae
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/14/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.