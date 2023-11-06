The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) play the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.

Last season, Elon had a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demon Deacons finished 317th.

The Phoenix put up 8.4 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Demon Deacons allowed their opponents to score (73.8).

Elon put together a 4-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.8 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

At home, Elon put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than it averaged away (62.8).

The Phoenix allowed fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Elon sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (33.8%) too.

