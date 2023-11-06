Monday's contest between the East Carolina Pirates (0-0) and the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at Schar Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-53, heavily favoring East Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Phoenix finished 9-21 in the season.

Elon vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Elon vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 67, Elon 53

Elon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix's -170 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.1 points per game (309th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

With 57.0 points per game in CAA contests, Elon averaged 1.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (58.1 PPG).

Offensively the Phoenix played better at home last season, scoring 60.5 points per game, compared to 57.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Elon gave up 61.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 65.5.

