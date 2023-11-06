Monday's game that pits the East Carolina Pirates (0-0) against the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at Schar Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-53 in favor of East Carolina, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Pirates finished 23-10 in the 2022-23 season.

East Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 67, Elon 53

East Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season (scoring 62.6 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball while giving up 56.7 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball) and had a +196 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, East Carolina averaged 63.8 points per game in AAC play, and 62.6 overall.

The Pirates scored more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (57.9) last season.

East Carolina gave up 52.7 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 away.

