How to Watch Charlotte vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maine Black Bears (0-0) battle the Charlotte 49ers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers shot 47.3% from the field last season, one percentage point higher than the 46.3% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.
- Charlotte went 16-5 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The 49ers were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Bears ranked 359th.
- Last year, the 49ers recorded just 2.8 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).
- When Charlotte put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 10-2.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Charlotte played better at home last season, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.6 per game in road games.
- The 49ers ceded 61.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.7 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Charlotte performed worse in home games last year, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Maine
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
