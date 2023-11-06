The Maine Black Bears (0-0) battle the Charlotte 49ers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Maine Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers shot 47.3% from the field last season, one percentage point higher than the 46.3% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.

Charlotte went 16-5 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The 49ers were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Bears ranked 359th.

Last year, the 49ers recorded just 2.8 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).

When Charlotte put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 10-2.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Charlotte played better at home last season, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.6 per game in road games.

The 49ers ceded 61.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.7 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Charlotte performed worse in home games last year, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule