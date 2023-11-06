The Navy Midshipmen face the Campbell Fighting Camels at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Campbell vs. Navy matchup.

Campbell vs. Navy Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Navy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Campbell covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Fighting Camels games went over the point total 20 out of 29 times last season.

Navy compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, 18 of the Midshipmen's games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.