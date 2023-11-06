How to Watch Campbell vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on FloHoops.
Campbell vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels shot 46.7% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- Campbell had a 10-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Midshipmen finished 187th.
- Last year, the Fighting Camels averaged 69.8 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen gave up.
- When Campbell scored more than 64.9 points last season, it went 11-11.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Campbell averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Fighting Camels ceded 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than in away games (70.9).
- Campbell made 7.2 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Navy
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
