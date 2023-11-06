Monday's contest at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-0) taking on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at 6:30 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for Appalachian State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Last season, the Mountaineers went 11-20 over the course of the season.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 68, UNC Greensboro 63

Appalachian State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers' -59 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (290th in college basketball).

Appalachian State put up 66.9 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.2 fewer points per game than its season average (67.1).

The Mountaineers averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Appalachian State surrendered 66.1 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 74.7.

