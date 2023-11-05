Will Terrace Marshall Jr. pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall has accumulated a 123-yard season on 17 catches so far. He has been targeted on 28 occasions, and averages 24.6 yards.

Marshall does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0

