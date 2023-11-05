Miles Sanders was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Carolina Panthers play the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Sanders' stats below.

Looking at season stats, Sanders has rushed for 190 yards on 63 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (24 targets) for 81 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Panthers have one other running back on the injury list this week: Raheem Blackshear (LP/groin): 8 Rush Att; 23 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 63 190 1 3.0 24 15 81 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0

